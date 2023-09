Lenovo Legion 9i, Laptop Gaming Dengan Liquid Cooling

Ports / Slots

Left Side:Headphone / mic comboSD card readerRight Side:USB-C 3.2 Gen 1USB-A 3.2 Gen 1Rear:DC-inUSB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (Always on USB 5V2A)2x Thunderbolt™ 4 (DisplayPort™ 1.4, power delivery 3.0 140W)HDMI 2.1Ethernet (RJ45)USB port transfer speeds are approximate and depend on many factors, such as processing capability of host/peripheral devices, file attributes, system configuration and operating environments; actual speeds will vary and may be less than expected.